19-year-old woman says man sexually assaulted her in secluded area of Pontiac nightclub

PONTIAC, Mich. - Deputies are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a 19-year-old woman in a secluded area of a Pontiac nightclub.

Oakland County deputies were called at 3:08 a.m. Aug. 18 to Royal Oak Beaumont Hospital for a report of a sexual assault.

A 19-year-old West Bloomfield Township woman said she had been at the Elektricty nightclub in Downtown Pontiac when a man made sexual advances toward her.

The woman said the incident happened in a secluded area of the nightclub. She said she told the man "no" several times, but he pinned her up against the wall and sexually assaulted her.

She said she had met the man that evening and only knew him as "Mike."

After the incident, the woman left the nightclub and told her family about the assault, police said. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Deputies referred the woman to Haven's START program for a forensic examination. The examination kit is currently being tested at the Oakland County Sheriff's Office for potential DNA, officials said.

Detectives are asking for the public's help to identify the man in the picture above, who is being called "a suspect wanted for questioning." Based on surveillance video and the woman's description, police said the man is believed to be Hispanic and about 20 years old.

Anyone who can identify the man in the photo above is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. There is a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. Callers can remain anonymous.

