Police stepping up jaywalking enforcement in Detroit, Warren

DETROIT - Police in Detroit and Warren are cracking down on jaywalkers and handing out tickets that carry more than $100 fines for people who cross the street illegally.

The patrols will take place next week during "Pedestrian Enforcement Week."

Many fatal vehicle-pedestrian crashes are the result of someone not crossing at an intersection, and police hope the crackdown will remind people how dangerous darting across streets can be.

"The pedestrian most times is at fault because they’re not crossing at the right place," said Warren police Sgt. Daniel Bozek.

Bozek said the number of car versus pedestrian crashes are rising.

A ticket for jaywalking in Detroit costs $105, while the fine is $140 in Warren.

Police are also stepping up patrols in Kalamazoo.

The Office of Highway Safety Planning has identified the cities as having some of the highest number of pedestrian crashes over a five-year period.

