Police: Thieves in motorized shopping scooters used fake traveler's checks at Metro Detroit Walmarts

A man and a woman accused of passing fake travelers checks at Walmarts on Sept. 15 and 16. (MSP)

TROY, Mich. - Police are searching for a man and a woman who went to Walmarts in Troy and Monroe County and passed $2,400 in fake traveler's checks while riding motorized shopping scooters, officials said.

The pair were caught on camera around 8 p.m. Sept. 15 passing $1,600 worth of fake American Express checks at a Walmart in Troy, police said.

At 10:30 p.m. Sept 16, they were seen passing $800 in fake traveler's checks at a Walmart in Monroe County, according to authorities.

Police believe the man and woman are working together.

They are believed to be driving a maroon newer-model Dodge Ram, according to police.

Officials said the man was wearing a blue-and-white flannel with a gray tank top. The woman was wearing a gray long-sleeved sweater and a white shirt, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Michigan State Police at 734-242-3500.

