Police: Undercover drug deals lead to arrest of Alpena man

ALPENA, Mich. - Law enforcement members made numerous undercover drug purchases from an Alpena man before arresting him Sept. 18, police said.

According to police, Carl Dale Standen, 40, was selling narcotics out of his home in the 300 block of W. Washington Avenue after an investigation that started in May.

Police said seven children, including an 8-month-old, were in the home at the time of Standen's arrest. Drugs were seized, and the Department of Health and Human Services was contacted because of the children, police said.

According to police, a 15-year-old girl who isn't related to Standen provided false identity information to police before running away from the home. She was arrested and lodged at a juvenile detention facility.

Standen was charged with one count of delivery of methamphetamine, one count of delivery of a schedule IV narcotic, one count of delivery of schedule I, II, and III narcotics, possession of analogues, maintaining a drug house, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

He was released when a second party posted bond for him. His bail was set at $75,000.00 cash/surety.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.