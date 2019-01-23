Police: Victim chased shooter with gun drawn before fatal Inkster gas station shooting

INKSTER, Mich. - The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office determined a man acted in self-defense when he shot and killed another man Saturday at a gas station in Inkster.

Authorities said the shooter, 25, and the victim, Ali Salman, 34, of Dearborn, were arguing over a parking space at the Marathon gas station in the 28470 block of Michigan Avenue just before 3:30 p.m.

Police said the 25-year-old punched Salman and then retreated. Police initially reported that Salman was knocked to the ground and had his gun fall out of his waistband, but an investigation revealed that he didn't fall after he was hit.

Salman drew a gun and aimed it at the man as he chased him, causing the 25-year-old man to pull out his own gun and fire shots.

The man stayed at the scene and surrendered his handgun to police when they arrived, authorities said.

While the shooter was the initial aggressor because he hit Salman, police said he backed away and didn't draw a weapon until one was pointed at him, so he was justified in using deadly force.

No charges were authorized and the investigation is complete, police said.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.