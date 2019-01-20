Michigan state troopers investigating fatal shooting at Inkster gas station

INKSTER, Mich. - Michigan State Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday at an Inkster gas station.

According to authorities, it occurred just before 3:30 p.m. at a Marathon gas station on Michigan Avenue. The victim and the suspect got into an argument over a car in the parking lot before getting violent.

Police said the victim, who has a concealed pistol license, was knocked to the ground and dropped a handgun. When he picked up his gun, the suspect fired shots with his own weapon, striking and killing the victim.

The suspect has been taken into custody, and his weapon has been seized.