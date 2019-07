A tree fell on an occupied truck in Troy on July 29, 2019. (WDIV)

TROY, Mich. - A woman was injured Monday when a tree fell on a truck she was inside in Troy.

MORE: Metro Detroit weather forecast

Police said the 44-year-old Farmington Hills woman suffered minor injuries after the tree was blown onto the truck just before 4 p.m.

Windy conditions in the area are believed to be responsible for toppling the tree.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.