WHITMORE LAKE, Mich. - An argument about bad calls at a basketball tournament escalated to an adult punching a 13-year-old in the face, police said.

According to police, the woman and teen were watching a basketball game at Whitmore Lake Middle School on June 2. They argued about calls before the woman punched the victim, police said.

Assault and battery charges were authorized by the prosecutor's office.

