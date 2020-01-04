WATCH: Michigan Sen. Gary Peters reacts after US kills Iran’s top general

DETROIT – Michigan Sen. Gary Peters spoke with Local 4 on Friday. The conversation comes after the United States killed Iran’s top general in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport.

Peters said that as we start seeing an escalation of attacks there will likely be retaliatory action. He said he hopes the administration has been thinking several moves forward and has a long-term strategy. He believes there needs to be a plan, as things move forward, to deescalate the tensions.

U.S. officials have cited an imminent threat as the reason President Donald Trump ordered the killing of top Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force. Peters doesn’t expect to be briefed on the imminent threat until he can get back to Washington D.C. and into a confidential setting. He hopes for answers next week.

The attack threatens to dramatically ratchet up tensions in the region. The targeted killing of Soleimani could draw forceful Iranian retaliation against American interests in the region and spiral into a far larger conflict.

The death of Soleimani marks a major escalation in the standoff between Washington and Iran, which has careened from one crisis to another since Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal and imposed crippling sanctions.

