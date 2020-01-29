WATCH LIVE: Michigan Gov. Whitmer to deliver 2nd State of the State address tonight
LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will deliver her second State of the State tonight.
The governor is expected to discuss challenges the state is facing. She will also outline policy priorities that she says will create a stronger state.
- The address will take place at 7 p.m. at the Michigan State Capitol.
