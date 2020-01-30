READ: Metro Detroit politicians release statements after Michigan Gov. Whitmer’s State of the State

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivered her second State of the State address Wednesday evening.

Her speech focused on roads, public education, jobs, the economy, health care and more.

READ: Whitmer plans to fix Michigan roads without gas tax hike

Immediately following the address, Metro Detroit politicians released statements reacting to what the governor had to say. The bulk of responses were from Democrats, many whom praised Whitmer.

Read the statements below.

Sen. Mallory McMorrow (D–Royal Oak)

“Southeast Michigan is the heart of innovation and where we know businesses want the best workers. It’s critical that we invest in the resources and talent it takes to make economic growth possible, and this means fixing our roads and training our workforce so that Michigan companies see the talent pipeline they seek is right here in our state.”

Paul Wojno (D–Warren)

“Michigan has the worst-rated roads in the nation, and that has created unsafe and expensive driving conditions and further financial liability for drivers. Fixing our roads and bridges, and improving our water infrastructure, requires all of us to work together because these are issues that cross party lines and affect everyone. I will continue to work with my colleagues in the Senate, House, and Governor’s office by investing in our future and keeping dollars in the wallets of hardworking Macomb families.”

Rep. Brenda Carter (D-Pontiac)

"There is no excuse for the high rate of minority maternal death in this country, and, unfortunately, racial bias exists even within the medical community. Women of color consistently receive substandard postpartum care and perish at much higher rates. These biases are not limited to social or economic status. I introduced HR 123 in hopes of addressing this issue, and I am glad Gov. Whitmer came out as a strong advocate for mothers of color. Hopefully, with her partnership put an end to these biases and keep more of our mothers alive and with their families.”

Sen. Rosemary Bayer (D–Beverly Hills)

“Michigan’s schools continue to decline and not because of teachers and students, but because the current system we have simply doesn’t work. If we want to attract economic investment from businesses and create more jobs, we need to work together to fix our system of education — including moving toward a more equitable school funding model and ensuring that people have access to the skills training they need to compete for jobs in a global economy.”

Sen. Betty Jean Alexander (D–Detroit)

“Between paying expensive vehicle registration fees and car repair bills, Michiganders simply cannot afford to wait any longer for our roads to be fixed. We all use the roads and fixing them should not be a partisan issue, but that’s what has happened over the past year. I am committed to working with the administration on solutions that will make our roads better and safer to drive on — for all of us.”

Sen. Stephanie Chang (D–Detroit)

“As lawmakers, it is our job to help protect the environment and the public’s health, and that includes holding bad actors accountable for polluting our air and water. I will continue to work hard alongside this administration to advance environmental justice and safeguard Michiganders from toxic chemicals such as PFAS, lead, and toxic air emissions, because no one should have to worry if the water they drink or the air they breathe is making them sick.”

Sen. Erika Geiss (D–Taylor)

“Addressing health care disparities and their adverse impacts will always be a high priority for me. Black maternal death is one of the widest of all racial disparities in women’s health — according to the CDC, Black mothers in the United States die at three to four times the rate of white mothers. Further, children of color living in poverty are more likely to experience adverse health issues and outcomes. During my time in the Michigan Legislature, I have worked to close the gap in health disparities while illuminating their causes that are rooted in systemic racism, sexism and economic injustice. From sponsoring resolutions that recognize the systemic issues that plague Black mothers to protecting the privacy of survivors of domestic assault, I am working to move Michigan families forward.

“I was glad to see Governor Whitmer acknowledge these issues and propose real policy solutions that are rooted in economic justice and intersectionality. I look forward to working with her to ensure equitable access to health care that moves Michiganders forward.”

Sen. Dayna Polehanki (D-Livonia)

“I am pleased that the governor recognizes the third-grade reading law has the potential to be a nightmare to navigate for families. That’s why I’ve introduced legislation that would eliminate the mandatory flunking of as many as 5,000 third grade students based on one standardized test that they will take this spring. My bill removes mandatory retention but keeps the parts of the law that do help kids to read: progress monitoring, early literacy coaches, reading interventions, teacher professional development, and read-at-home plans.”

Sen. Sylvia Santana (D–Detroit)

“If we want to fix the school-to-prison pipeline, it starts with fixing our judicial system and investing in education. Just this past year, we passed legislation to raise the age of convicted individuals prosecuted as adults from 17 to 18, and released our report from the Michigan Joint Task Force on Jail and Pretrial Incarceration. I’m excited to build on the momentum of our collective efforts so we can give convicted juveniles and adults the chance at success they deserve through continued education and trade schools.”

Sen. Jeremy Moss (D–Southfield)

“Gov. Whitmer laid out her plans for 2020 to protect Michigan families from Washington politicians threatening their health care, from crumbling infrastructure causing them unaffordable auto damage, and from unscrupulous businesses robbing their paychecks. I’m ready to turn that vision into legislative action, which is why I introduced Senate Bill 478, part of a robust bill package to crack down on payroll fraud.

“Too many hardworking Michiganders get ripped off from cheaters who refuse to follow the simple rules of doing business. Gov. Whitmer and I are committed to supporting the Michigan workers who struggle to make ends meet as a direct result of payroll fraud.”

Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-12th District)

“The challenges in our state remain, but under the leadership of Governor Whitmer we have the grit and determination to take action. Her State of the State speech recognized the challenges of providing strong, equitable education and skills training as well as the threats to quality, affordable healthcare; but provides a clear vision of how we can work together to improve the quality of life for all Michiganders.

“As someone who spent her career working on education and early childhood issues in Michigan, it’s great to see the Governor recognize the role of maternal health and quality education. With a focus on career preparation and skills training, we can close the skills gap and strengthen manufacturing and innovation in our economy.

“On the federal level, I will work with Governor Whitmer to strengthen access to quality, affordable healthcare. I applaud her efforts to protect Michiganders with pre-existing conditions. However, it should not come to this. These strong provisions of the Affordable Care Act are critical and protect everyone. We need to protect and strengthen them for Americans across the country.

“Fixing the roads isn’t just a catch phrase for Governor Whitmer. She is serious about rebuilding our infrastructure while investing in good-paying jobs and saving time, money and lives. By working together, we can all make significant progress and make the roads smoother for all.”

Rep. Shane Hernandez (R-Port Huron)

“Tax increases are not the answer. Creating more government debt is not the answer. How do we fix the roads, improve our schools, and protect our Great Lakes without raising taxes – that’s the only answer the taxpayers of Michigan are interested in.

“I reject the premise that higher taxes or more debt are the only way to address our state’s most pressing needs. Even during last year’s budget impasse, we worked together to dedicate $180 million more to protect our drinking water and environment using current tax dollars. We addressed inequities in school funding – not just in the foundation allowance, but also through literacy coaches, skilled trades and other initiatives to help our children and grandchildren succeed.

“We must take the same approach with road repairs. Taxes already paid at the pump should go to improve roads – that’s what people want. They don’t want their government to leave a mountain of debt to burden future generations. We’re still paying off bonds from two decades ago, and adding to that debt would be irresponsible.

“Michigan taxpayers demand real solutions, not empty rhetoric, I hope once the cameras are off, the governor will present the Legislature with a real budget that fixes our roads without raising taxes.”

Sen. Sean McCann (D-20th district)

“Whether it’s cleaning up our drinking water, fixing our crumbling roads and bridges, or investing in education, I remain committed to working with Gov. Whitmer and my colleagues in the legislature to find real solutions to the issues Kalamazoo County residents care most about. We can’t afford more inaction and obstruction. If we all work together, we can put Michigan on a better path that everyone benefits from.”

Rep. Robert Wittenberg (D-Huntington Woods)

“Michiganders deserve a government that works for them and tackles the tough issues they face each and every day. I was encouraged by the plan laid out by the governor tonight to address these issues, especially when it came to protecting our environment and ensuring our students have access to the top-notch education they deserve. House Democrats have been consistent in the proposals we’ve made to tackling these issues, and I look forward to seeing our solutions put into practice this year.”

Sen. Marshall Bullock (D-Detroit)

“A thriving Michigan means equal opportunities for all, regardless of where people live. When the state suffers economically Metro Detroiters are often the first to feel the pain. I welcome the governor’s plans to boost our economy, address social inequity and bring stability to our communities. When people can make an honest living, they can do even more, and that’s exactly the kind of strong, determined spirit my district represents.”

Sen. Adam Hollier (D–Detroit)

“If Michigan wants to truly build an economy that works for everyone, we must focus on raising the quality of life for those at a disadvantage. I know many Detroiters who would like to earn more and afford their children the opportunity to attend college or learn a skilled trade. Gov. Whitmer understands the challenges facing my community and I will do everything I can to help because I know we can do better.

“As a member of the Appropriations committee, it’s important that we get the Great Start Readiness program and Reconnect funded to ensure every child has a chance to be successful, and that adults who need a career have an opportunity to provide for their families through community college and job training.”

Sen. Michael D. MacDonald (R-Macomb Township)

“We should be proud of how far our state has come over the last decade, but we need to address our ongoing challenges to ensure Michigan and Macomb County continue to be the best places for families to live, talent to prosper and job creators to thrive.

“Education and job training are critical to our future, and I will continue to work to make sure every Michigan student and worker is prepared for a successful career.

“We must do what we can to fix our roads and infrastructure, which is why I sponsored reforms to improve our road funding efficiency and supported a nearly $400 million boost in funding for local roads without raising taxes — only to have the governor eliminate it.

“Last year, we achieved historic auto insurance reforms to reduce costs for Michigan families, and we should do the same for road funding. Unfortunately, the governor seems more interested in simply spending more than in finding an effective, long-term solution.

“I look forward to hearing directly from the people of Macomb County about their priorities.”

Rep. Douglas Wozniak (R-Shelby Township)

“Instead of working with the Legislature to find a practical solution, she’s kicking the problem to our children and grandchildren in the form of debt,” Wozniak said. “This is a reckless approach. The next generation shouldn’t have to foot the bill for this.”

"The governor originally proposed a 45-cent per gallon gas tax increase within the state budget for the current fiscal year. That plan was wildly unpopular across the state and was rejected. After vetoing several funding plans within a budget that advanced through the House and Senate in an ill-fated attempt to get the Legislature to negotiate a gas tax increase of some form, Wozniak helped restore key measures that will fund essential services throughout Macomb County.

"Wozniak underscored a previously approved roads funding plan that will be fully implemented by 2021 and is expected to generate roughly $1 billion more for road repairs, noting the governor has decided to act on bonding before the effects of that plan can be evaluated.

"Outside of Michigan’s roads, which occupied much of the governor’s address, Wozniak also included continued attention to PFAS contamination and criminal justice reforms as issues he will be working on in the upcoming year. The first-term legislator also plans to expand and improve upon landmark no-fault car insurance reforms he helped to pass in 2019. The new laws, which begin to go into effect in July, offer additional consumer protections for drivers while ensuring they still have access to important medical benefits.

“These are issues that impact our communities and staying committed to them will make it easier to live, work and raise a family in Michigan,” Wozniak said, noting money set aside for PFAS treatment and clean-up sites as well as criminal justice overhauls reforms as raising the age of an adult in the state to 18 in criminal prosecutions. “We’ve made significant strides, but there’s still work to do.”

Rep. Mari Manoogian (D-Birmingham)

“From doctor's visits to prescription drugs, we’re struggling to afford the astronomical cost of health care. Given the uncertainty and instability in Washington, we must redouble our commitment to ensuring access to affordable, quality healthcare for all Michiganders.

“We have accomplished good bipartisan work so far, especially in the field of criminal justice reform. I look forward to continuing this work with my colleagues in my caucus and on the other side of the aisle to find solutions to Michigan’s toughest challenges.”

Rep. Wendell Byrd (D-Detroit)

“We have a responsibility as elected officials to be good stewards of Michigan’s environment and natural resources. Over the past year, Michigan’s communities have experienced a variety of environmental issues, most recently in Madison Heights. I am glad that we have a governor who is committed to keeping our air, water and environment clean for today and tomorrow.”

Rep. Laurie Pohutsky (D-Livonia)

“We took some critical first steps this past year in the fight to lower the cost of health care and protect our communities from contamination, but we must continue to build on that momentum if we want to create meaningful change for the families of our state. Tonight we remember how important it is to set our differences aside to improve our schools, responsibly fix our roads and ensure every Michigander has the opportunity to find success.”

Rep. LaTanya Garrett (D-Detroit)

“Gov. Whitmer is passionate about ensuring the people of Michigan can one day have the tools, resources and opportunities they need to build successful lives, and I think that’s a mindset we can all get behind. Removing barriers to high-quality health care options must be a priority, especially considering care bias disproportionately impacts communities of color and I’m thankful the governor recognizes the importance of addressing this.

“The families of Detroit and Highland Park are real people facing real challenges requiring tangible solutions and I’m proud to stand beside Gov. Whitmer and my colleagues in the Legislature to make 2020 the year those solutions become reality.”

Rep. Joe Tate (D-Detroit)

“Early education is so important to the success of our children, and I am pleased that Gov. Whitmer understands its significance. We have to prioritize early childhood education and programs like headstart if we are going to turn the tide on the literacy crisis plaguing our state. I am committed to doing everything in my power to ensure we improve literacy and access to early childhood education for every Michigander.”

Rep. Tenisha Yancey (D-Harper Woods)

“Our work in Lansing this past year to reform the broken aspects of the criminal justice system has been one of the Legislature’s key successes. Through comprehensive pieces of legislation to raise the age of automatic prosecution as an adult to 18 years old, we have paved the way for more equitable, accessible practices across Michigan.

“As a member of the Michigan Joint Task Force on Jail and Pretrial Incarceration, I applaud Gov. Whitmer for her demonstrated commitment to ensuring our state will one day serve as a national leader in criminal justice reform. The future of Michigan is determined by our actions today, and is greatly informed by our prioritization of justice and equality for all our residents.”

Rep. Sherry Gay-Dagnogo (D-Detroit)

“The future of Michigan is especially bright considering our abundance of creative young minds. I was honored to be joined by my guest, 9 year old Navaeh Woods, who serves as a wonderful example of just that. As an aspiring fashion designer who began creating stylish outfits for her Barbie dolls, it’s safe to say that Ms. Woods has an incredible career ahead of her.

“While we reflect on Gov. Whitmer’s vision for our state in 2020, our children serve as a vital reminder for us to fight for a Michigan with open pathways to opportunity that allows each child to cultivate and follow their passions.”