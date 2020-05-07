Lawmakers sue Michigan Gov. Whitmer over use of emergency powers during COVID-19 pandemic

LANSING, Mich. – The Republican controlled Legislature has made it official: They’re suing Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer over her use of emergency powers without legislative approval.

The lawsuit has been filed with the Court of Claims, but that is not likely where this legal fight will end. It’s more than likely it will go to the Michigan Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, Michigan Rep. Paul Mitchell (R-Dryden) is suing Whitmer over her handling of the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, saying her actions violate his constitutional rights.

Whitmer, who usually has briefings on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, canceled Wednesday’s briefing. But she did give an interview to NBC News.

On top of all this, add Whitmer’s interest in being Joe Biden’s pick for vice president. A story in the New York Times described her as being keenly interested.

In the short term the filing of the lawsuit doesn’t change anything. But if the Legislature prevails, Whitmer will be in a tight spot.

