Michigan attorney general confirms Gov. Whitmer’s executive orders are enforceable

LANSING, Mich. – Amid the threat of legal action from Michigan lawmakers, a lawsuit filed by a state representative and angry protests from Michigan residents, the attorney general has confirmed Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s coronavirus (COVID-19) executive orders are enforceable by law enforcement officials.

House Republicans voted to give the speaker authority to sue Whitmer should she extend her state of emergency without legislators’ approval. She extended the state of emergency until May 28.

Attorney General Dana Nessel said that caused confusion and frustration throughout law enforcement agencies in the state.

Nessel reviewed the order and found the governor’s orders to be valid under the Emergency Powers of the Governor Act. Nessel is asking law enforcement agencies to continue their enforcement efforts.

“COVID-19 has created a public health crisis of unprecedented gravity in our lifetime," Nessel said. "To date, the most effective means to contain an infectious pandemic is to keep people away from each other. In promulgating Executive Order 2020-69 and Executive Order 2020-70, the Governor has done just that by placing restrictions on certain activities to limit social interactions. The absence of these restrictions would open gateways for the virus to reach every family and social network in every part of the State.”

