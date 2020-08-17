Michigan Gov. Whitmer to speak at Democratic National Convention today

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is scheduled to be featured on the opening night of next week's Democratic National Convention.

Whitmer will speak Monday during the four-day event, which will be virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The first-term governor, who was on Joe Biden's short list for a running mate, met with him in Delaware last week, but he chose California Sen. Kamala Harris on Wednesday. Whitmer's profile grew nationally in the spring as she confronted the COVID-19 crisis.

At the convention, Democrats will formally nominate the presidential ticket and also adopt a party platform and rules.

