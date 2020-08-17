70ºF

Michigan

Michigan Gov. Whitmer to speak at Democratic National Convention today

Associated Press

Tags: Whitmer, Gretchen Whitmer, DNC, Government, Joe Biden, politics, Michigan, Speaker, Convention, Virtual, Speaking
In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. The governor announced additional steps to combat racism, declaring it a public health crisis and ordering state employees to complete implicit bias training as the state confronts what she called systemic inequities highlighted by the coronavirus pandemic. She also created an advisory council of Black leaders. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)
In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. The governor announced additional steps to combat racism, declaring it a public health crisis and ordering state employees to complete implicit bias training as the state confronts what she called systemic inequities highlighted by the coronavirus pandemic. She also created an advisory council of Black leaders. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is scheduled to be featured on the opening night of next week's Democratic National Convention.

Whitmer will speak Monday during the four-day event, which will be virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The first-term governor, who was on Joe Biden's short list for a running mate, met with him in Delaware last week, but he chose California Sen. Kamala Harris on Wednesday. Whitmer's profile grew nationally in the spring as she confronted the COVID-19 crisis.

At the convention, Democrats will formally nominate the presidential ticket and also adopt a party platform and rules.

Coronavirus headlines:

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.