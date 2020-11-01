35ºF

Politics

What should government leaders focus on after the election?

US faces numerous crises, challenges amid election year

Tags: 2020 Election, Michigan Politics, Michigan Elections, General Election, Presidential Election, US Government, Government, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Decision 2020, Survey, Coronavirus Pandemic, Coronavirus, Global Pandemic, Economy, Business, Wildfires, Environment, Racial Injustice, Racism, Police Brutality
Participants listen the speaker during the National COVID-19 Remembrance, at The Ellipse outside of the White House, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Participants listen the speaker during the National COVID-19 Remembrance, at The Ellipse outside of the White House, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

This election year, the U.S. is facing a myriad of issues that aren’t solely political -- from the coronavirus pandemic and its economic fallout, to national unrest over racism, blazing wildfires, hurricanes, you name it.

No matter who you’re supporting in the General Election this November, it’s clear that the incoming government will have a lot of work to do to help the country return to some normalcy.

The question is: After the November election is over, what issues should U.S. government leaders address first?

Share your thoughts with us using the form below:

The presidential election is on November 3, 2020. Inauguration day is January 20, 2021.

Be prepared: What to know before voting in General Election in Michigan on Nov. 3, 2020

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.