What should government leaders focus on after the election?

This election year, the U.S. is facing a myriad of issues that aren’t solely political -- from the coronavirus pandemic and its economic fallout, to national unrest over racism, blazing wildfires, hurricanes, you name it.

No matter who you’re supporting in the General Election this November, it’s clear that the incoming government will have a lot of work to do to help the country return to some normalcy.

The question is: After the November election is over, what issues should U.S. government leaders address first?

Share your thoughts with us using the form below:

The presidential election is on November 3, 2020. Inauguration day is January 20, 2021.