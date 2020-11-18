Michigan Republican mayor: ‘Trump deliberately lying to Americans about election’

The Republican mayor of Sterling Heights, Michael Taylor, took to Facebook on Wednesday to criticize President Trump’s baseless election claims.

“President Trump is deliberately lying to Americans and the world about the Michigan election results in order to create uncertainty, fear and distrust in our democracy. His temper tantrums on Twitter and baseless lies about the election should be universally condemned by all patriotic Americans, regardless of who you voted for," Taylor said in a Facebook post.

President Trump, for weeks, has falsely claimed that he won Michigan in the 2020 presidential election, and has continuously alleged voter fraud, specifically in Detroit, without any evidence of wrongdoing. Several lawsuits challenging results have already been dismissed.

“The President knows he lost and understands completely that on January 20, 2021 at 12:00 pm he will no longer be president; but his pride is more important to him than our nation and our democracy. This charade continues at a severe cost to our nation; we deserve better. It is time for all Americans to demand honor, integrity and the truth from our President - particularly elected Republicans in Michigan who should take great offense to the President’s assault on the integrity of our state’s election. It is also time for our President-Elect to receive the assistance he deserves from our federal government to begin the peaceful transition of power," Taylor said.

Taylor has been an outspoken critic of President Trump. He announced prior to the election that he would be voting for Democrat Joe Biden.

Who's winning the debate?



Well I've already voted for @JoeBiden. — Michael Taylor (@MayorMikeTaylor) October 23, 2020

The Wayne County Board of Canvassers unanimously voted to certify the November election results Tuesday and asked the Michigan Secretary of State to conduct an audit of any Wayne County precincts with unexplained mismatching vote totals.

The board initially was deadlocked with a 2-2 vote. Two Republican members of the board voted not to certify and Democratic members voted to certify.

All Michigan counties have certified election results and no voter fraud has been found. Joe Biden beat Donald Trump in Michigan by more than 140,000 votes.