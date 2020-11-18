In reversal, Wayne County Board of Canvassers unanimously approve certification of election votes

DETROIT – The Wayne County Board of Canvassers has reversed its vote on Tuesday and unanimously approved to certify election votes hours after it was split.

The board was initially deadlock with a 2-2 split along the party line. Originally, two Republican members voted not to certify and two Democratic members voted to certify.

The board is now asking for an audit.

The board decided to move forward with Tuesday’s meeting after the Michigan Court of Appeals rejected a lawsuit to delay the certification.

The lawsuit, filed by a group of Republican challengers, was based on allegations of fraud, surrounding the count at the TCF Center in downtown Detroit.

The lawsuit was initially denied by a Wayne County judge on Friday, saying that it was “incorrect and not credible.”

Lawyers appealed and were rejected on Monday.

The state Court of Appeals said it wasn’t convinced the Wayne County judge made a mistake by refusing to stop the work of county canvassers. That means efforts to stop the certification of Detroit area votes hit a road block.

Republican challengers observing the counting of absentee ballots at TCF Center claimed fraud in favor of Joe Biden, who won Michigan by more than 140,000 votes. There is no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election.