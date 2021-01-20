LIVE STREAM: ‘Celebrating America’ Inauguration special hosted by Tom Hanks

This combination photo shows musician Jon Bon Jovi performing at the Samsung Charity Gala in New York, Nov. 2, 2017, from left, Justin Timberlake performing during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game in Minneapolis on Feb. 4, 2018 and Demi Lovato performing in London on June 25, 2018. Bon Jovi, Timberlake and Lovato will perform at a 90-minute primetime TV special celebrating the inauguration of Joe Biden as president of the United States. (AP Photo)

NEW YORK – Tom Hanks will host a 90-minute primetime TV special celebrating the inauguration of Joe Biden as president of the United States, with performances by Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi, Demi Lovato and Ant Clemons.

The special will be broadcast live Local 4 at 8:30 p.m., or live streaming below.

According to producers, the show “will showcase the American people’s resilience, heroism, and unified commitment to coming together as a nation to heal and rebuild."

