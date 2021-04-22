LIVE STREAM: Biden, Harris host virtual climate summit with world leaders

WASHINGTON – Watch live coverage Thursday as the White House hosts a virtual climate summit with world leaders to highlight the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and help vulnerable countries.
Watch live beginning at 8 a.m. in the video player below.
Biden opening summit with ambitious new US climate pledge (AP)
President Joe Biden will open a global climate summit with a pledge to cut at least in half the climate-wrecking coal and petroleum fumes that the U.S. pumps out, a commitment he hopes will spur China and other big polluters to speed up efforts of their own.
Biden is offering Americans and the world a vision of a prosperous, clean-energy United States where factories churn out cutting-edge batteries for export, line workers re-lay an efficient national electrical grid and crews cap abandoned oil and gas rigs and coal mines.
His commitment to cut U.S. fossil fuel emissions up to 52% by 2030 will come at the launch Thursday of an all-virtual climate summit for 40 world leaders, marking a return by the U.S. to global climate efforts after four years of withdrawal under President Donald Trump. Japan, a heavy user of coal, announced its own new 46% emissions reduction target Thursday before the summit opened, as the U.S. and its allies sought to create momentum.