Board of State Canvassers certifies petition looking to strip Michigan governor of emergency powers

LANSING, Mich. – Forced by court order, a state board has certified a petition drive to repeal a Michigan law that was used to set major restrictions during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision means the Republican-controlled Legislature can repeal the law without intervention by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Lawmakers could also put it on the 2022 statewide ballot for voters to decide.

Unlock Michigan filed a petition to repeal the almost 80-year-old law. They met the 340,000-signature threshold. The Board of State Canvassers certified the effort, 3-0, Tuesday after deadlocking 2-2 along partisan lines in April.

The petition was the subject of a lot of scrutiny. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel launched an investigation into Unlock Michigan after a video showed a trainer advising signature collectors use unlawful tactics to collect signatures.

Ad

In April, Nessel announced there was no finding of criminal conduct. Two democrats on the 4-member board called for their own investigation. An investigation was voted down and later both democrats would vote against certifying the petition. The vote was praised by state Democrats and criticized by state Republicans.

Read: More political coverage