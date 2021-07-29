Mostly Cloudy icon
89º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Politics

Michigan Primary Election Results for Aug. 3, 2021

Track live election results for races in SE Michigan

Tags: Elections, Election Results, Michigan Primary Election 2021, Michigan Primary Election Results Aug. 3 2021, 2021 Elections, Decision 2021, Michigan Elections, Live Election Results
Decision 2021.
Decision 2021. (WDIV)

We’re tracking live election results for the 2021 Michigan Primary Election on Aug. 3, 2021.

Only about half of Michigan’s counties are holding elections this year, so the list is shorter than in a normal election year.

Polls close at 8 p.m. in Southeast Michigan -- results will start flowing in shortly after.

Michigan Primary Election Results for Aug. 3, 2021

Michigan 2021 Primary Election Results

Detroit:

Wayne County:

Oakland County:

Macomb County:

Washtenaw County:

Livingston County:

St. Clair County:

Lapeer County:

Lenawee County:

Genesee County:

Saginaw County:

Find all election results for the 2021 Michigan Primary Election:

Michigan Primary Election Results for Aug. 3, 2021

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.