Michigan General Election 2021: Here are the races you should be watching

DETROIT – There isn’t a presidency or a governorship on the line but some very important voting will take place on Tuesday (Nov. 2).

There are hundreds of races across Metro Detroit and every vote counts. Local 4′s Grant Hermes discusses elections across Metro Detroit counties in the video above.

Starting in Wayne County -- there’s been a lot of talk about big elections in Detroit. After a term marred by corruption, FBI raids, and resignation, voters have a chance to completely remake the city council and choose a new mayor. There are also three proposals that could chart a new path for Detroit.

Over in Taylor, there was another tale of corruption. The mayor race is wide open after the current mayor, Rick Sollars, was indicted in a bribery case.

In Livonia, there’s the potential reshuffling of all seven council seats. In Westland, the race for mayor is between two very different candidates; 1-term city councilwoman Tasha Green is hoping to unseat the long-term mayor after accusing him of corruption.

In Macomb County, there’s a special election. Voters will choose who should take over the state Senate seat for District 8, left vacant by now county prosecutor Pete Lucido.

In Sterling Heights, there’s a mayoral race that has gotten heated in the past few weeks. Unaffiliated current mayor Mike Taylor is running against conservative challenger Ken Nelson. A small-scale test of how far the ideology of former president Donald Trump still reaches into wealthy suburbs.

In Oakland County, there are several public safety funding proposals in towns like Farmington Hills, Oak Park, and Orchard Lake. The outcome of those could be a window into how newly solid Democratic suburbs feel about the debate over police reform. In Auburn Hills, there’s a proposal to change the city’s charter to adopt gender-neutral language.

In Monroe County voters will decide whether to keep mayor Robert Clark in office and potentially choose new council members for three of the city’s seven seats.

Absentee voting has already started. Polls open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday (Nov. 2) and close at 8 p.m.

