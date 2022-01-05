US Rep. Rashida Tlaib will run for re-election in Michigan’s newly created 12th district

DETROIT, MI - OCTOBER 25: Representative Rashida Tlaib looks on before Democratic U.S. Vice Presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) speaks at IBEW Local Union 58 on October 25, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. Harris is traveling to multiple locations in the metro Detroit area to campaign for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

DETROIT – Michigan U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib says she will run for re-election in the new 12th Congressional District created by the restricting committee.

Tlaib, a democrat who currently represents the 13th district, is looking to secure her third term as a Michigan U.S. congresswoman. She released a statement on the decision:

“As expected, communities in the current 13th Congressional District were unfortunately split up between the new 12th and 13th Congressional Districts. After much deliberation with my family, residents, and my team, I am excited to announce that I will be running for re-election in what will now be Michigan’s 12th Congressional District. The new 12th Congressional District contains nearly two-thirds of the people I currently serve. I’m excited to continue to fight for our residents and engage with new neighbors in Wayne and Oakland Counties.”

Related: State lawmakers from Detroit sue Michigan Redistricting Commission over new districts

Ad

On Tuesday, Michigan U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence announced her retirement from Congress.

The 2022 Michigan Primary Election will be held on May 3, and the General Election will be held on Nov. 8.