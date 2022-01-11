Poll: Michigan voters want Roe v. Wade abortion law kept in place

DETROIT – More than two-thirds of Michigan voters want the Supreme Court to keep Roe v. Wade in place, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll.
Survey results show overwhelming support for the abortion law, which is currently at risk of being overturned or diminished by the U.S. Supreme Court. A decision from SCOTUS is expected later this year.
Results from a new WDIV/Detroit News survey found 67.3% of Michigan voters want Roe v. Wade left in place while only 19.1% of voters want Roe v. Wade overturned by the Supreme Court.
This includes 54.7% of Michigan voters strongly support leaving it in place compared to only 14.0% that strongly support overturning the decision.
When broken out by party affiliation, only strong Republican voters support the overturning of Roe v. Wade with a strong majority of Democratic, Independent and Leaning Republican voters all saying the decision should stand.
57.4% of Independent voters strongly support leaving Roe v. Wade in place while only 9.0% of Independent voters strongly support overturning Roe v. Wade.
Voters were asked if abortion is something that should be regulated by the law or should abortion be a decision left to a woman and her doctor. 77.2% of voters said abortion is something that should be left to a woman and her doctor, while 9.7% said it should be regulated by law.
Additionally, Michigan voters were asked if the state should keep in place or repeal a 1931 law that prohibits abortion. By an overwhelming margin of 65.7%-22.2%, Michigan voters support repealing the 1931 Michigan law.
METHODOLOGY
The Glengariff Group, Inc. conducted a Michigan statewide survey of November 2022 likely general election voters. The 600 sample, live operator telephone survey was conducted on January 3-7, 2022 and has a margin of error of +/-4.0% with a 95% level of confidence. 25.0% of respondents were contacted via landline telephone. 75.0% of respondents were contacted via cell phone telephone. This survey was commissioned by WDIV Local 4 News and the Detroit News.