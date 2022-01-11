Poll: Michigan voters want Roe v. Wade abortion law kept in place

FILE - Stephen Parlato of Boulder, Colo., holds a sign that reads "Hands Off Roe!!!" as abortion rights advocates and anti-abortion protesters demonstrate in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, Dec. 1, 2021, in Washington. President Joe Biden insists that he strongly believes in the rights spelled out in the 1973 Roe v. Wade court decision, which are now under the most dire threat in decades. But he barely uses the word abortion. And when his administration has been asked about what it can do to protect reproductive rights, the response has mostly been that Congress must write the landmark court decision into law, a strategy that is highly likely to fail. To the women who rallied to Bidens presidential campaign in no small part to protect the landmark court ruling, thats not nearly enough. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

DETROIT – More than two-thirds of Michigan voters want the Supreme Court to keep Roe v. Wade in place, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll.

Survey results show overwhelming support for the abortion law, which is currently at risk of being overturned or diminished by the U.S. Supreme Court. A decision from SCOTUS is expected later this year.

Results from a new WDIV/Detroit News survey found 67.3% of Michigan voters want Roe v. Wade left in place while only 19.1% of voters want Roe v. Wade overturned by the Supreme Court.

Michigan abortion survey results Jan. 11, 2022 (WDIV)

This includes 54.7% of Michigan voters strongly support leaving it in place compared to only 14.0% that strongly support overturning the decision.

Related: Ballot drive to protect abortion rights launched in Michigan

Ad

When broken out by party affiliation, only strong Republican voters support the overturning of Roe v. Wade with a strong majority of Democratic, Independent and Leaning Republican voters all saying the decision should stand.

57.4% of Independent voters strongly support leaving Roe v. Wade in place while only 9.0% of Independent voters strongly support overturning Roe v. Wade.

Voters were asked if abortion is something that should be regulated by the law or should abortion be a decision left to a woman and her doctor. 77.2% of voters said abortion is something that should be left to a woman and her doctor, while 9.7% said it should be regulated by law.

Michigan abortion survey results Jan. 11, 2022 (WDIV)

Additionally, Michigan voters were asked if the state should keep in place or repeal a 1931 law that prohibits abortion. By an overwhelming margin of 65.7%-22.2%, Michigan voters support repealing the 1931 Michigan law.

Michigan abortion survey results Jan. 11, 2022 (WDIV)

Related: Closer look: How laws, new and old, could restrict abortion rights in Michigan

Ad

METHODOLOGY

The Glengariff Group, Inc. conducted a Michigan statewide survey of November 2022 likely general election voters. The 600 sample, live operator telephone survey was conducted on January 3-7, 2022 and has a margin of error of +/-4.0% with a 95% level of confidence. 25.0% of respondents were contacted via landline telephone. 75.0% of respondents were contacted via cell phone telephone. This survey was commissioned by WDIV Local 4 News and the Detroit News.