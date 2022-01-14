Michigan Attorney General asks federal officials to investigate fake GOP electors

In an interview with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said fake election documents certifying Michigan’s election for Donald Trump and Mike Pence have been sent to federal prosecutors. Nessel was joined by Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

Documents show a group from Michigan attempted to overturn the 2020 election by sending false documents to the state, the courts and the national archives.

Nessel said her office had been investigating the fake documents and then turned them over to prosecutors. Nessel spoke about documents obtained by the group American Oversight drafted in or sent from Georgia, Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Each nearly identical to the ones sent from Michigan.

The 16 Republicans who signed their names include the co-head of Michigan’s Republican party, the party’s grassroots chair and Michigan National Committee member, could all face trouble at the state level.

Forging a public record and election law forgery carry a combined 22-year prison sentence.

