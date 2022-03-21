Interview: Michigan Gov. Whitmer talks lowering gas prices, fixing the roads

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined Local 4 News Today to talk about rising gas prices, the roads and the pandemic.

Whitmer talked about why she’s vetoing legislation to suspend a gas tax, but supporting a plan to suspend a different gas tax, as well as her plans to fix more roads, dams and bridges with new infrastructure funding.

Watch the full interview with Rhonda Walker in the video player above.

