Longtime Michigan US House Rep. Fred Upton retiring from Congress

WASHINGTON – Michigan Congressman Fred Upton, a Republican who has been serving the 6th district in West Michigan since 1987, says he’s retiring from Congress.

Upton made the announcement on the House floor on Tuesday morning. “As a former Boy Scout, I believe in leaving the campground better than one found it. I’ve worked with seven administrations, seven house speakers, none of them would call me a rubber stamp. If it’s good policy for Michigan, it’s good enough for all of us.”

Upton would have had to face Trump-backed Bill Huizenga in the 2022 election later this year after redistricting maps were approved earlier this year, creating a new 4th district.

Upton was one of ten Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump.

Upton, 68, is the fourth Republican who backed impeachment to not seek reelection, joining Reps. John Katko of New York, Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois.

This story is developing.