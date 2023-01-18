Dewitt man joins Michigan Veterans Facility Authority as newest board member

LANSING, Mich. – A mid-Michigan man has joined the Michigan Veterans Facility Authority as their newest board member.

The Michigan Veterans Facility Authority has welcomed Barry F. Walter of Ingham county as their newest board member.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appointed the newest board member as he is a veteran with knowledge of long-term financial and medical healthcare.

Walter will be on the board till April 15, 2026.

Walter holds an associate degree from Henry Ford College and is the Clinton County assistant state service officer for the Veteran of Foreign Wars Department of Michigan.

The MVFA aims to be one of the nation’s leading providers of long-term nursing care and services for veterans. The department oversees veteran homes across Michigan.

The department is looking for one more board member for the MVFA. If you are interested in applying, click here.