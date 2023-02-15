Michigan officials gather in Lansing to discuss gun violence prevention laws

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State University students rallied in front of the state capitol today, demanding some kind of legislation to prevent another mass shooting.

While inside the Capitol on Wednesday, lawmakers held a moment of silence and then vowed to do more.

Gun violence prevention laws have always been a priority for Democrats., but it was one of the big sticking points between Republicans over the years.

The emotional scene in front of the MI State Capitol - MSU students rally for gun violence protections.. @Local4News pic.twitter.com/Cu5LAfuHZE — Christy McDonald (@ChristyTV) February 15, 2023

Everything is changing. With a majority in the House and Senate and a Democrat governor. New policies are coming.

Both Democrats and Republicans agree - no one wants to see anything like this happen again.

Read: 911 dispatcher working night of Michigan State University mass shooting: ‘I was doing my job’

But it will be in the details. Democrats say they want to move quickly but carefully make sure the language in the bills are crafted well. They don’t want any legal challenges.

The Michigan State House was full, many wearing green in MSU support, as speaker Joe Tate read the memorial resolution marking Monday’s shooting.

First responders who rushed to campus that night, were recognized in the chamber. MSU students up in the gallery. A moment of silence for those lost.

But the silence soon turned to passionate speeches, marking an accelerated track for policies to end gun violence.

Starting with background checks, safe storage and extreme risk protection orders, or red flag laws that would prevent someone who is deemed a threat from having a gun.

More: FBI asks for photos, videos from Michigan State University mass shooting

All legislation that Democrats have wanted to do for years - but never had the majority to do it.

New Republican Representative Donni Steele represents Orion, Auburn Hills and Bloomfield. She said she’d like to see what’s proposed, specifically looking for mental health resources to be included and for open debate on the legislation.

Scene inside MI State House - a Memorial Resolution recognizing the tragedy at MSU about to be announced..



1st responders who were on the scene that night just came onto the floor.. @Local4News pic.twitter.com/CIrRCH6B4y — Christy McDonald (@ChristyTV) February 15, 2023

Related: Michigan State University mass shooting reignites debate over guns