Live stream: Michigan House committee to vote on repealing ‘Right to Work’ policy

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan House Labor Committee is poised to vote Wednesday morning on repealing the state’s controversial “Right to Work” policy.

With a majority in the state House, Senate and governor’s office, Democrats are seizing the opportunity to attempt to repeal the policy formally known as the Freedom to Work law, which was passed by Republican lawmakers and took effect in 2013. The law prohibits unionized workplaces from requiring employees to pay union dues and fees.

Democratic legislators introduced a bill to repeal the Right to Work law in mid-January.

Michigan is one of 27 states to carry the so-called non-union practice. If the policy is repealed Wednesday, Michigan would become the first state in several decades to repeal such a law.