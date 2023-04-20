Michigan’s youth voter turnout in 2022 election was best in US, report says

A new report shows that young people in Michigan turned out to vote last November at a higher rate than anywhere else in the country.

Research from the Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement (CIRCLE) at Tufts University found that voters aged 18 to 29 showed up to vote in Michigan at a rate of 37%.

The national average youth voter turnout rate is 23%. Michigan was one of only four states where youth turnout was higher in 2022 than in 2018.

State 2014 youth turnout rate 2018 youth turnout rate 2022 youth turnout rate Change in youth turnout 2018-2022 Michigan 15.3% 32.7% 36.5 +3.8

“A strong democracy requires informed and engaged citizens -- and Michigan is leading the way in ensuring our youngest voters are active participants in determining our future,” Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said.

Benson said her administration has worked to improve voter access and education for high school students, college students, and with large employers and other organizations that interact with young people.

CIRCLE’s analysis of Edison Research National Election Pool exit poll data found that young voters cited abortion as the issue that most influenced their vote.

Other states that had high youth voter turnout include Minnesota, Maine, Oregon, and Colorado. According to CIRCLE, many of the states with the highest youth turnout have policies like automatic and same-day registration that make it easier for young people to register and vote.

Michigan has same-day and automatic voter registration and no-excuse absentee voting.

You can view the full report by clicking here.