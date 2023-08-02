Warren Mayor Fouts files lawsuit claiming civil rights were violated by term limit ordinance

In an effort to get his name on the mayoral ballot, Warren Mayor Jim Fouts has filed a lawsuit claiming that his civil rights were violated by an ordinance that put term limits on the mayor’s office.

In 2020, voters in Warren approved a charter amendment that created term limits for the city mayor: three 4-year terms, or 12 years total. The amendment took effect during the beginning of Fouts’ fourth term as mayor.

Fouts has argued that the new term limits should not apply to his terms in office before the amendment was approved. The Michigan Court of Appeals has ruled that Fouts cannot run for office again in 2023.

Now, Fouts is looking for a federal court to impose a special election to put him on the ballot. Fouts is also seeking damages from the city council.

