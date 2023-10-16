Michigan General Election 2023: Where voting is being held in Metro Detroit on Nov. 7

DETROIT – Election Day is around the corner in Michigan! Polls will open on Nov. 7 for this year’s general election.
Here’s what to know.
2023 General Election
It’s a smaller election year in Michigan, but still an important one: Several cities and towns across Southeast Michigan are holding elections for local office, local proposals and more.
Michigan voters can vote in person at their local precinct anytime from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7.
Those who choose to vote absentee will receive their ballots in the mail. Local clerks must mail absentee ballots by Nov. 3, one week before the election, though they are often mailed sooner.
Not yet registered to vote? You have until Monday, Oct. 23 to register to vote online or by mail in order to vote in the general election. You can, however, register to vote in person anytime before the election, and even on Election Day.
If you move to a new city or township, you must re-register to vote. If you move within a city or township and are already registered to vote, you only need to update your address with the city/township clerk.
If you have a valid Michigan driver’s license or state ID you can use the online form to register to vote, or update your voter registration address in Michigan.
Once you’re officially registered to vote in Michigan, you will be assigned a physical polling location at which you can vote on Election Day.
Is there a race in your community?
Races are being held across the state. We’ve listed below the Metro Detroit communities that are participating in the election.
To see what races are happening in your specific community, view a sample of your ballot on the state’s website here.
Lapeer County
- Lapeer
Livingston County
- Brighton
- Howell
Macomb County
- Center Line
- Eastpointe
- Fraser
- Grosse Pointe Shores
- Mount Clemens
- New Baltimore
- Richmond
- Richmond Township
- Roseville
- St. Clair Shores
- Warren
Monroe County
- Exeter Township
- Milan
- Monroe
- Petersburg
Oakland County
- Auburn Hills
- Berkley
- Birmingham
- Bloomfield Hills
- Clawson
- Farmington
- Farmington Hills
- Fenton
- Hazel Park
- Huntington Woods
- Keego Harbor
- Lake Angelus
- Lake Orion
- Lathrup Village
- Madison Heights
- Northville
- Novi
- Oak Park
- Orchard Lake
- Pleasant Ridge
- Rochester
- Rochester Hills
- Royal Oak
- South Lyon
- Southfield
- Troy
- Village of Clarkston
- Walled Lake
- Wixom
St. Clair County
- Richmond
- Yale
Wayne County
- Allen Park
- Belleville
- Dearborn Heights
- Flat Rock
- Gibraltar
- Grosse Pointe
- Grosse Pointe Farms
- Grosse Pointe Park
- Grosse Pointe Shores
- Grosse Pointe Woods
- Hamtramck
- Harper Woods
- Inkster
- Livonia
- Melvindale
- Northville
- Plymouth
- Riverview
- Rockwood
- Trenton
- Westland
Washtenaw County
- Chelsea
- Manchester Township
- Manchester Village
- Milan
- Saline
- Scio Township
You can see the state’s list of elections by county for all of Michigan here.