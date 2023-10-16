Michigan General Election 2023: Where voting is being held in Metro Detroit on Nov. 7

DETROIT – Election Day is around the corner in Michigan! Polls will open on Nov. 7 for this year’s general election.

Here’s what to know.

2023 General Election

It’s a smaller election year in Michigan, but still an important one: Several cities and towns across Southeast Michigan are holding elections for local office, local proposals and more.

Michigan voters can vote in person at their local precinct anytime from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Those who choose to vote absentee will receive their ballots in the mail. Local clerks must mail absentee ballots by Nov. 3, one week before the election, though they are often mailed sooner.

Not yet registered to vote? You have until Monday, Oct. 23 to register to vote online or by mail in order to vote in the general election. You can, however, register to vote in person anytime before the election, and even on Election Day.

If you move to a new city or township, you must re-register to vote. If you move within a city or township and are already registered to vote, you only need to update your address with the city/township clerk.

If you have a valid Michigan driver’s license or state ID you can use the online form to register to vote, or update your voter registration address in Michigan.

Once you’re officially registered to vote in Michigan, you will be assigned a physical polling location at which you can vote on Election Day.

Is there a race in your community?

Races are being held across the state. We’ve listed below the Metro Detroit communities that are participating in the election.

To see what races are happening in your specific community, view a sample of your ballot on the state’s website here.

Lapeer County

Lapeer

Livingston County

Brighton

Howell

Macomb County

Center Line

Eastpointe

Fraser

Grosse Pointe Shores

Mount Clemens

New Baltimore

Richmond

Richmond Township

Roseville

St. Clair Shores

Warren

Monroe County

Exeter Township

Milan

Monroe

Petersburg

Oakland County

Auburn Hills

Berkley

Birmingham

Bloomfield Hills

Clawson

Farmington

Farmington Hills

Fenton

Hazel Park

Huntington Woods

Keego Harbor

Lake Angelus

Lake Orion

Lathrup Village

Madison Heights

Northville

Novi

Oak Park

Orchard Lake

Pleasant Ridge

Rochester

Rochester Hills

Royal Oak

South Lyon

Southfield

Troy

Village of Clarkston

Walled Lake

Wixom

St. Clair County

Richmond

Yale

Wayne County

Allen Park

Belleville

Dearborn Heights

Flat Rock

Gibraltar

Grosse Pointe

Grosse Pointe Farms

Grosse Pointe Park

Grosse Pointe Shores

Grosse Pointe Woods

Hamtramck

Harper Woods

Inkster

Livonia

Melvindale

Northville

Plymouth

Riverview

Rockwood

Trenton

Westland

Washtenaw County

Chelsea

Manchester Township

Manchester Village

Milan

Saline

Scio Township

You can see the state’s list of elections by county for all of Michigan here.