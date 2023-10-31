40º
Join Insider

Politics

Michigan General Election 2023: Here’s where voting is being held in SE Michigan on Nov. 7

Election Day is Nov. 7

Cassidy Johncox, Senior News Editor

Ken Haddad, Digital Managing Editor

Tags: Election Results, Detroit, Decision 2023, Michigan Elections, Michigan Politics
Decision 2023 (WDIV)

DETROIT – The 2023 Michigan General Election takes place on Tuesday, Nov. 7, with local races running in most Metro Detroit communities.

Michigan voters can vote in person at their local precinct anytime from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7. Those who choose to vote absentee will receive their ballots in the mail. Local clerks must mail absentee ballots by Nov. 3, one week before the election, though they are often mailed sooner.

Here’s where elections are being held in SE Michigan on Nov. 7, 2023:

(You can also bookmark these pages for results after polls close on Nov. 7 at 8 p.m.)

Wayne County races

Oakland County races

Macomb County races

Monroe County races

Washtenaw County races

Lapeer County races

Livingston County races

St. Clair County races

Lenawee County races

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Cassidy Johncox is a senior digital news editor covering stories across the spectrum, with a special focus on politics and community issues.

email

twitter

Ken Haddad has proudly been with WDIV/ClickOnDetroit since 2013. He also authors the Morning Report Newsletter and various other newsletters, and helps lead the WDIV Insider team. He's a big sports fan and is constantly sipping Lions Kool-Aid.

email

twitter

instagram