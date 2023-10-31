Michigan General Election 2023: Here’s where voting is being held in SE Michigan on Nov. 7

DETROIT – The 2023 Michigan General Election takes place on Tuesday, Nov. 7, with local races running in most Metro Detroit communities.

Michigan voters can vote in person at their local precinct anytime from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7. Those who choose to vote absentee will receive their ballots in the mail. Local clerks must mail absentee ballots by Nov. 3, one week before the election, though they are often mailed sooner.

Here’s where elections are being held in SE Michigan on Nov. 7, 2023:

