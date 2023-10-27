77º
Join Insider

Michigan

Warren general election results for Nov. 7, 2023

Tags: Election Results, Decision 2023, Macomb County, Warren

Track Michigan General Election results for Warren on Nov. 7, 2023.

---> Full Michigan election coverage

Warren Election Results for Nov. 7, 2023

Warren Mayor

Candidate

Votes

%

George L. Dimas
00%
Lori M. Stone
00%

Warren City Clerk

Candidate

Votes

%

Sonja Buffa *
00%
Mai Xiong
00%
*Incumbent

Warren City Council - At Large

Candidate

Votes

%

Marie C. Adkins
00%
Donna Kaczor Caumartin
00%
Dave Dwyer
00%
Angela Rogensues
00%

Warren City Council - District 1

Candidate

Votes

%

Melody Magee
00%
Charles Perry
00%

Warren City Council - District 2

Candidate

Votes

%

Jonathan Lafferty
00%
Adam Sawka
00%

Warren City Council - District 3

Candidate

Votes

%

Daniel Bozek
00%
Mindy Moore
00%

Warren City Council - District 4

Candidate

Votes

%

Gary Boike
00%
Garry Watts
00%

Warren City Council - District 5

Candidate

Votes

%

Henry Newnan
00%
Brittani Tringali
00%

Michigan General Election Results 2023

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.