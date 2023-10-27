Warren general election results for Nov. 7, 2023

Track Michigan General Election results for Warren on Nov. 7, 2023.
Warren Election Results for Nov. 7, 2023
Candidate
Votes
%
George L. Dimas
00%
Lori M. Stone
00%
Candidate
Votes
%
Sonja Buffa *
00%
Mai Xiong
00%
*Incumbent
Candidate
Votes
%
Marie C. Adkins
00%
Donna Kaczor Caumartin
00%
Dave Dwyer
00%
Angela Rogensues
00%
Candidate
Votes
%
Melody Magee
00%
Charles Perry
00%
Candidate
Votes
%
Jonathan Lafferty
00%
Adam Sawka
00%
Candidate
Votes
%
Daniel Bozek
00%
Mindy Moore
00%
Candidate
Votes
%
Gary Boike
00%
Garry Watts
00%
Candidate
Votes
%
Henry Newnan
00%
Brittani Tringali
00%