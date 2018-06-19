LIVE STREAM: House hearing on IG report on FBI, DOJ investigation of 2016 election

WASHINGTON - The House Judiciary Committee holds a hearing on the Investigator General's report on oversight of the FBI and DOJ during their investigation of the 2016 election.

Director: FBI won’t repeat mistakes noted in watchdog report

The FBI is determined to not repeat any of the mistakes identified in a harshly critical watchdog report on the handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation, Director Chris Wray said Monday at a congressional hearing at which he repeatedly sought to distance himself from his predecessor.

Wray told lawmakers that the FBI accepted the findings of the inspector general’s report and has begun making changes, including about how it handles especially sensitive investigations. The FBI is also reinforcing through employee training the need to avoid the appearance of political bias, a key point of criticism in last week’s report, and has referred employees singled out by the watchdog to the agency’s investigative arm for possible discipline.

The report “makes clear that we have significant work to do, and as I said, we’re going to learn from the report and be better as a result,” Wray said, even as Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee pounced on its findings to allege rampant bias within the FBI.

The department’s inspector general, Michael Horowitz, appeared alongside Wray and repeated the report’s central conclusions that the Clinton investigation was plagued by leadership missteps though its outcome was not tainted by political bias.

