LIVE STREAM: Trump holds joint press conference with Theresa May

President Donald Trump and Britain Prime Minister Theresa May will hold a joint press conference on Tuesday in the U.K.

Trump turns from pomp to business in UK visit

Moving from pageantry to policy during his state visit to Britain, President Donald Trump on Tuesday urged embattled Prime Minister Theresa May to “stick around” to complete a U.S.-U.K. trade deal, adding to this recent chapter of uncertainty in the allies’ storied relationship.

The president, whose praise for May comes after he spent days touting her possible successors, met with the prime minister and corporate executives from the United States and United Kingdom as part of a day of negotiations ahead of a news conference on Trump’s second day on British soil. The leaders’ top priority is a possible bilateral trade deal to be negotiated once - or if — the U.K. leaves the European Union.

May has been dogged by her failure to secure Brexit. She plans to resign Friday , days after Trump departs England, as head of the Conservative Party but remain as prime minister until her successor is chosen. Trump has been sharply critical of May in the past but only had warm words for her Tuesday as he urged her to stay to “get this deal done.”

