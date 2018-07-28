Michigan Gov. candidate Gretchen Whitmer to attend events, door-knock in Detroit Saturday

DETROIT - Former Senate Democratic Leader and Ingham County prosecutor and current Michigan Democratic Governor candidate, Gretchen Whitmer, will be in Detroit Saturday to attend four events and knock on doors across the community.

Whitmer first will attend the 2018 Hotter than July Picnic from 11 a.m. to noon at Palmer Park, 910 Merrill Plaisance.

From 12:15 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. she will then go to Detroit Canvass with Councilman Roy McCalister and Sen. Morris Hood at Whitmer's Detroit office, 18879 Livernois Ave.

From 2:15 p.m. to 2:45 p.m., Whitmer is set to appear at the Cars for Cancer event at 6480 East 8 Mile Road. The event is hosted by Kids Without Cancer, an organization that fundraises for pediatric cancer research at multiple places in the state, including the Children's Hospital of Michigan, Wayne State University and the Karmanos Cancer Institute.

She will end her day at Gretchen on the Go Detroit Canvass with Sen. Hood from 5:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. at the corner of Jefferson and Van Dyke, 8000 East Jefferson Ave.

She will also knock on doors across the community and speak with community members about issues that affect them.

