Pontiac High School custodian accused of having inappropriate relationship with student

PONTIAC, Mich. - A Pontiac High School custodian has been placed on administrative leave after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office launched an investigation after receiving a complaint from a parent.

The custodian is accused of sending sexually suggestive texts and photos to the student, officials said.

School officials said the custodian was removed from the building pending the outcome of the investigation.

It's unclear if criminal charges will be issued, school officials said.

Here is the full letter from Pontiac School District Superintendent Kelley Williams:

"The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation into an inappropriate relationship between a Pontiac High School custodian and a student after receiving a parent complaint.

"The custodian, who has been accused of sending sexually suggestive texts and photos, was removed from the building on Wednesday and placed on administrative leave -- pending the outcome of the investigation.

"Any electronic devices that were deemed important to this investigation were turned over to the Sheriff’s Office by our chief of security. We do not know at this time whether criminal charges will be issued, but should this occur, we will fully cooperate with law enforcement authorities.

"We do everything within our power to ensure our students are safe and that their well-being is our first priority.

"This includes helping them navigate receiving difficult news like the information above. Any students struggling with processing this information should reach out to the school administrators and counselors. Students are also encouraged to report any similar incidents to school administrators and/or the Sheriff’s Office.

"Though this situation primarily affects our high school students and staff, we want to ensure that we are open and transparent about matters that may impact any of our students."

