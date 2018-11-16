Officials say Pontiac High School janitor, 16-year-old girl exchanged sexual text messages

A Pontiac High School custodian is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student. (WDIV)

PONTIAC, Mich. - Officials said a Pontiac High School janitor and a 16-year-old female student exchanged sexual text messages for about a week.

Deputies were called to Carriage Circle in Pontiac after the girl's mother intercepted text messages from the 30-year-old janitor, according to police.

The student and janitor had been exchanging texts that contained sexually explicit pictures of both of them, officials said.

School officials suspended the custodian Wednesday. Detectives said both the janitor and the student admitted to sending the photographs.

Police said the pictures were sent for about one week, but there was no sexual contact between the two.

The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office is reviewing the possibility of charges. Officials released the janitor pending review.

Here is a full letter from Pontiac School District Superintendent Kelley Williams:

"The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation into an inappropriate relationship between a Pontiac High School custodian and a student after receiving a parent complaint.

"The custodian, who has been accused of sending sexually suggestive texts and photos, was removed from the building on Wednesday and placed on administrative leave -- pending the outcome of the investigation.

"Any electronic devices that were deemed important to this investigation were turned over to the Sheriff’s Office by our chief of security. We do not know at this time whether criminal charges will be issued, but should this occur, we will fully cooperate with law enforcement authorities.

"We do everything within our power to ensure our students are safe and that their well-being is our first priority.

"This includes helping them navigate receiving difficult news like the information above. Any students struggling with processing this information should reach out to the school administrators and counselors. Students are also encouraged to report any similar incidents to school administrators and/or the Sheriff’s Office.

"Though this situation primarily affects our high school students and staff, we want to ensure that we are open and transparent about matters that may impact any of our students."

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.