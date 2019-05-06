Pontiac man arrested after critical stabbing at liquor store, deputies say

PONTIAC, Mich. - A Pontiac man was arrested this weekend in connection with the critical stabbing of another man at a liquor store, according to deputies.

Oakland County officials were called at 8:19 p.m. Saturday to King's Liquor Store, located in the 600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

When they arrived, deputies found a silver Honda CR-V in the middle of the parking lot with the doors open, police said. A man standing next to the Honda was talking on a cellphone and bleeding from his arm, according to authorities.

The 38-year-old man told police, "I defended myself," officials said.

Additional deputies were called to the scene and found a 42-year-old man unconscious in the back seat of the Honda, according to officials. He had been stabbed several times, police said.

Paramedics stabilized the 42-year-old man and took him to McLaren-Oakland Hospital for treatment, police said.

Detectives conducted an investigation and the 38-year-old man was taken into custody, police said. He was taken to St. Joseph Mercy Oakland Hospital for treatment and then lodged at the Oakland County Jail, according to authorities.

The Honda CR-V was impounded and held as evidence, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

