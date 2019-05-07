Pontiac man charged after stabbing victim found badly injured in car outside liquor store

PONTIAC, Mich. - A Pontiac man has been charged in connection with the critical stabbing of another man who was found lying in the back seat of a car outside a liquor store, according to deputies.

Oakland County officials were called at 8:19 p.m. Saturday to King's Liquor Store, located in the 600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Deputies found a silver Honda CR-V in the middle of the parking lot with the doors open, police said. Montreale Broadnax, 38, was standing next to the Honda, talking on a cellphone and bleeding from his arm, according to authorities.

Broadnax told police, "I defended myself," officials said.

Additional deputies were called to the scene and found a 42-year-old Pontiac man unconscious in the back seat of the Honda, according to officials. He had been stabbed several times, police said.

Paramedics stabilized the 42-year-old man and took him to McLaren-Oakland Hospital for treatment, police said.

Detectives conducted an investigation and Broadnax was taken into custody, police said. He was taken to St. Joseph Mercy Oakland Hospital for treatment and then lodged at the Oakland County Jail, according to authorities.

Broadnax was arraigned Tuesday morning in 50th District Court. He is charged with assault with intent to murder, a felony with a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Broadnax is being held in lieu of $100,000 bond and must wear a GPS tether if released.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for May 16.

The Honda CR-V was impounded and held as evidence, police said.

