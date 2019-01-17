Pontiac man assaults officers while being arrested for drunken driving, police say

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Pontiac man assaulted multiple police officers while being arrested for drunken driving in Bloomfield Township, according to authorities.

Jarod Najee Richardson was pulled over at 9:20 p.m. Jan. 9 on Telegraph Road near 14 Mile Road for driving erratically, police said.

Officers arrested Richardson on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, authorities said.

Richardson is accused of resisting arrest and assaulting multiple police officers.

He was taken into custody and lodged in the Oakland County Jail, police said.

Richardson is charged with two counts of assault, resisting arrest and driving with a suspended license. Felony operating while intoxicated charges have been presented and are pending blood alcohol results, officials said.

He was arraigned Friday in 48th District Court.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.