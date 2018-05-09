Port Huron church pastor accused of engaging in child pornography

PORT HURON, Mich. - A pastor and director of counseling at a church in Port Huron is accused of enticing underage girls to send sexually graphic images to him over the internet.

Jackie Douglas Woodburn is charged with producing or attempting to produce child pornography, receipt or possession of child pornography, and coercion.

Woodburn is employed by the Colonial Woods Missionary Church as the director of the counseling center.

The FBI was conducting an investigation related to the sexual exploitation of children on a chatroom-based website.

Investigators accuse Woodburn of posing as a 15-year-old boy to entice young girls to engage in sexual activity on a web camera.

IP address logs were obtained and a search warrant was obtained for Woodburn’s home in Burtchville.

A forensic examination of Woodburn’s laptop computer revealed at least 70,000 Skype chat messages, many of which were with teenage girls, authorities said.

