PORT HURON, Mich. - Port Huron police are trying to find relatives of a baby whose grave marker was found.

Police said a man was cleaning brush in the 900 block of Court Street when he discovered the marker. The name on the marker is Patricia Jane Whitford and the dates are June 17-19, 1960.

Anyone with information about relatives of Patricia is asked to call police at 810-987-6688 to get the marker back.

