Postal worker in critical condition after being hit by falling tree in South Lyon

SOUTH LYON, Mich. - A postal worker is in critical condition Friday after being hit by a falling tree in the middle of a road in South Lyon.
The incident happened at North Wells and Detroit streets just east of Pontiac Trail.
South Lyon firefighters were called to the scene and saw a large, old tree on top of the man. Firefighters said the man was able to talk, but couldn't move.
Firefighters used a chainsaw to tunnel the man out from under the tree. He was taken to Novi Providence Hospital in critical condition.
Officials said the man is a postal worker who was delivering mail on Detroit Street when the tree fell.
Stay with ClickOnDetroit for updates.
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.