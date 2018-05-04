Postal worker in critical condition after being hit by falling tree in South Lyon

SOUTH LYON, Mich. - A postal worker is in critical condition Friday after being hit by a falling tree in the middle of a road in South Lyon.

The incident happened at North Wells and Detroit streets just east of Pontiac Trail.

South Lyon firefighters were called to the scene and saw a large, old tree on top of the man. Firefighters said the man was able to talk, but couldn't move.

Firefighters used a chainsaw to tunnel the man out from under the tree. He was taken to Novi Providence Hospital in critical condition.

Officials said the man is a postal worker who was delivering mail on Detroit Street when the tree fell.

