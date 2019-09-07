Private funeral service held in Metro Detroit for man who died in Iraq after being deported

An Iraqi man who lived most of his life in the U.S. but was deported, died shortly after arriving in Iraq. His body has been returned the U.S.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - A private funeral service has been held in suburban Detroit for a 41-year-old Iraqi man who died in Baghdad after being deported from the U.S. for committing crimes.

The Detroit News reports that Jimmy Aldaoud was buried Friday at the gravesite of his parents at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery in Southfield.

Aldaoud came to the U.S. as an infant and lived in the Detroit area. He was deported in June. His body was returned to Michigan late last month.

READ MORE:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.