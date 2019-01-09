Profanity-laced police tirade at man known for dancing on Detroit's east side sparks investigation

DETROIT - Detroit police have launched an investigation after video surfaced showing officers confronting and swearing at a man dancing and singing at a corner on the city's east side.

The video shows Detroit police officers going on a profanity-laced tirade.

"Am I not talking to you right now?" an officer asked. "Then you keep looking at me and listen to what the (explicit) I'm telling you."

The man was singing and dancing with a public address system at the corner of Moross and Kelly roads. Video of the police rant caught fire online and has gotten the attention of top brass at the Detroit Police Department.

Darius Stallworth, known as the Chris Brown of Detroit, said the incident started Monday as a dance-off at the corner. Police received a noise complaint about his performance and used some choice words when confronting him.

"They don't deserve to be cops," Stallworth said.

He said he's been performing on the east side for 10 years and even won the Spirit of Detroit award last year.

"I don't bother nobody," Stallworth said. "I just do my thing, dance, put smiles on faces and make days."

But not everybody is a fan of Stallworth.

"It's loud and it's aggressive," one resident said.

"Everybody thinks he's a hero, but that's not the case," another resident said.

Detroit police said the complaints about Stallworth are piling up.

"He uses the loudspeaker to sing, and then he will, at times, use foul language over the loudspeaker," Deputy Detroit police Chief Elvin Barren said.

But that doesn't mean the officers in the video are getting off scot-free for their actions.

"We will look at their disciplinary histories and determine what their penalty will be," Barren said.

"Nobody is breaking my spirit," Stallworth said. "I've got too much joy."

He said he plans to keep dancing despite the controversy.

