Prosecutor: Detroit woman who fatally shot woman who tried to run her over acted in self-defense

DETROIT - A Detroit woman who shot and killed a woman who tried to run her over with a car multiple times April 22 acted in self-defense, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced.

Original report: Woman shot, killed after trying to run over another woman with car

Angela McDuell, 48, of Clinton Township was killed.

According to the Prosecutor's Office, McDuell, a 37-year-old woman she was previously in a relationship with and a friend got into a verbal argument outside a liquor store near Fordham and Hayes streets.

During the argument, McDuell peppersprayed the 37-year-old woman, who is a CPL holder. The 37-year-old went to her car and got a handgun, but she did not point it at McDuell, the Prosecutor's Office said.

When the argument appeared to be over, McDuell walked back to her car and sped in reverse twice toward the woman and her friend, officials said. When they tried to get away, McDuell drove at them again, almost pinning them against a wall.

After the third time, the woman shot at McDuell, killing her.

The Prosecutor's Office said witness interviews and video from the scene said the shooter had reason to use deadly force to defend herself and her friend. Charges will not be issued.

