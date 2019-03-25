Purdue University to announce campus memorial to superfan Tyler Trent

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. - Purdue University will announce this week the creation of an on-campus memorial to superfan Tyler Trent, who died after a battle with cancer.
School President Mitch Daniels will announce the permanent memorial at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Gate E of Ross-Ade Stadium.
Trent died Jan. 1 after a long battle with cancer. He became a national celebrity last football season for his unwavering support of Purdue and his courage during a battle with terminal cancer.
Daniels will also announce the first recipient of the Tyler Trent Courage and Resilience Award, which is a new scholarship in Trent's honor.
